1208 N Boyce Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1208 N Boyce Street

1208 North Boyce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1208 North Boyce Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bed/1 Bath! - Cute 2 bed/1 Bath Home

Convenient to 321 and 85

Won't last long!

(RLNE3499456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 N Boyce Street have any available units?
1208 N Boyce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1208 N Boyce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 N Boyce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 N Boyce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 N Boyce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1208 N Boyce Street offer parking?
No, 1208 N Boyce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 N Boyce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 N Boyce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 N Boyce Street have a pool?
No, 1208 N Boyce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 N Boyce Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 N Boyce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 N Boyce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 N Boyce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 N Boyce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 N Boyce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
