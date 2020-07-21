All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 115 Stroupe Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
115 Stroupe Road - 1
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM

115 Stroupe Road - 1

115 Stroupe Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

115 Stroupe Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

cable included
pool
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Located in Cramerton, Next to new hope road
Completely remodelled
Pool, water included.
Comes with unfunished unit at $795 per month rent with a deposit of $795

It also comes as a fully furnished Corporate unit with water, power, cable included at $1250 per month for a 3 month/6 month/12 month lease
Cramerton Next to new hope road
Completely remodelled
Pool, water included.
Comes with unfunished unit at $795 per month rent with a deposit of $795

It also comes as a fully furnished Corporate unit with water, power, cable included at $1250 per month for a 3 month/6 month/12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Stroupe Road - 1 have any available units?
115 Stroupe Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Stroupe Road - 1 have?
Some of 115 Stroupe Road - 1's amenities include cable included, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Stroupe Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Stroupe Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Stroupe Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 115 Stroupe Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 115 Stroupe Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 115 Stroupe Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 115 Stroupe Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Stroupe Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Stroupe Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 115 Stroupe Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 115 Stroupe Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 115 Stroupe Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Stroupe Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Stroupe Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGastonia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gastonia Cheap ApartmentsGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College