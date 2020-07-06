All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

1115 Ware Ave

1115 Ware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Ware Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home in Gastonia, Pet Friendly, Wood Floors, and Extra Storage! - Welcome Home!

You will love this three bedroom home located in Gastonia. It has wood floors throughout, spacious rooms, large backyard and extra storage shed! Pets are conditional.

This home rents for $895 and the security deposit is $845.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located near the intersection of E. Main Ave. and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to assisting you soon!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5329704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Ware Ave have any available units?
1115 Ware Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Ware Ave have?
Some of 1115 Ware Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Ware Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Ware Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Ware Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Ware Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Ware Ave offer parking?
No, 1115 Ware Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Ware Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Ware Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Ware Ave have a pool?
No, 1115 Ware Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Ware Ave have accessible units?
No, 1115 Ware Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Ware Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Ware Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

