All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 105 S Dalton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
105 S Dalton
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

105 S Dalton

105 South Dalton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 South Dalton Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom house Loray Mills - 3 bedroom house Loray Mills

(RLNE4057775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 S Dalton have any available units?
105 S Dalton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 105 S Dalton currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Dalton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Dalton pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 S Dalton is pet friendly.
Does 105 S Dalton offer parking?
No, 105 S Dalton does not offer parking.
Does 105 S Dalton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 S Dalton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Dalton have a pool?
No, 105 S Dalton does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Dalton have accessible units?
No, 105 S Dalton does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Dalton have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 S Dalton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 S Dalton have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 S Dalton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College