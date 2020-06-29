1040 Sundance Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Reduced!! MOVE-IN READY!! - 2018 built 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Autumn Ridge Community in Gastonia! Home features open floor plan with 2 car garage. Formal dining room as well as dining room niche in kitchen. Large master suite with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and large walk in closet. Home comes with all new appliances for courtesy use, (side by side refrigerator, overhead microwave, glass top oven/stove, dishwasher & W/D upon request). Neighborhood features a community swimming pool and playground!



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



