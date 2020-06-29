All apartments in Gastonia
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1040 Sundance Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1040 Sundance Drive

1040 Sundance Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Sundance Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054
Sundance Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Reduced!! MOVE-IN READY!! - 2018 built 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Autumn Ridge Community in Gastonia! Home features open floor plan with 2 car garage. Formal dining room as well as dining room niche in kitchen. Large master suite with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and large walk in closet. Home comes with all new appliances for courtesy use, (side by side refrigerator, overhead microwave, glass top oven/stove, dishwasher & W/D upon request). Neighborhood features a community swimming pool and playground!

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4313418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Sundance Drive have any available units?
1040 Sundance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Sundance Drive have?
Some of 1040 Sundance Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Sundance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Sundance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Sundance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Sundance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Sundance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Sundance Drive offers parking.
Does 1040 Sundance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Sundance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Sundance Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Sundance Drive has a pool.
Does 1040 Sundance Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 Sundance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Sundance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Sundance Drive has units with dishwashers.

