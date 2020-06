Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning some paid utils range oven refrigerator

1028-1028 New Beginnings Ave. Gastonia, NC 28052 Don't miss out on this great deal This Apartment Features: Gas and Electric!! Kitchen with Appliances!! Living Room Window A/C Unit Needed!! Lawn Care and Trash Included!! At this Awesome price, This Property WILL NOT LAST!! There are Several Apartments Available. To set up a showing for this property please call 828-324-9783 School Assignments: Chapel Grove Elementary Southwest Middle Hunter Huss High