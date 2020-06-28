All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1027 Black Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1027 Black Oak Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 4:24 PM

1027 Black Oak Drive

1027 Black Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1027 Black Oak Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Black Oak Drive have any available units?
1027 Black Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1027 Black Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Black Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Black Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 Black Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1027 Black Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Black Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1027 Black Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Black Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Black Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1027 Black Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 1027 Black Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1027 Black Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Black Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Black Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Black Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 Black Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College