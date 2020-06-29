102 Farmview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Quaint 2 Bedroom Home available in Gastonia! - Welcome Home!



You will love this 2 bedroom/1 bath home in Gastonia.



Large living room, open kitchen with black appliances, wood flooring throughout the home, spacious bedrooms, and private backyard!



This home rents for $750 and the security deposit is $700. Pets are conditional.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is at the corner of Main Avenue and Oakland Street. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we are unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply - no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you soon.



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



