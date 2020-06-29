All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

102 Farmview Street

102 East Farmview Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 East Farmview Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Quaint 2 Bedroom Home available in Gastonia! - Welcome Home!

You will love this 2 bedroom/1 bath home in Gastonia.

Large living room, open kitchen with black appliances, wood flooring throughout the home, spacious bedrooms, and private backyard!

This home rents for $750 and the security deposit is $700. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is at the corner of Main Avenue and Oakland Street. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we are unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply - no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you soon.

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5514825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

