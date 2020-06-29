All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1013 Willow Wind Drive

1013 Willow Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Willow Wind Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054
Willow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,947 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, April 30, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.

(RLNE5430069)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Willow Wind Drive have any available units?
1013 Willow Wind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Willow Wind Drive have?
Some of 1013 Willow Wind Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Willow Wind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Willow Wind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Willow Wind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Willow Wind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1013 Willow Wind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Willow Wind Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 Willow Wind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Willow Wind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Willow Wind Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Willow Wind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Willow Wind Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Willow Wind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Willow Wind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Willow Wind Drive has units with dishwashers.

