1011 Holly Drive

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Come view this cute 4-sided brick three BR, one and one half BA home, move-in ready for new residents. This home has so much: a bright living/dining area great for entertaining, easy care hardwood laminate floors throughout, sunny kitchen with appliances plus large area for dining and extra seating. 3 spacious BR including one full BA and one half BA. A large level backyard with lots of space for outdoor fun. This home has great access to 74 & I-85 and enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather at the park and walking trails at your community's entrance. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Ashbrook High School



Middle school: Grier Middle School



Elementary school: Sherwood Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.