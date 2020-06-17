All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:29 PM

1011 Holly Drive

1011 Holly Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1389597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 Holly Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,208

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Come view this cute 4-sided brick three BR, one and one half BA home, move-in ready for new residents. This home has so much: a bright living/dining area great for entertaining, easy care hardwood laminate floors throughout, sunny kitchen with appliances plus large area for dining and extra seating. 3 spacious BR including one full BA and one half BA. A large level backyard with lots of space for outdoor fun. This home has great access to 74 & I-85 and enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather at the park and walking trails at your community's entrance. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Ashbrook High School

Middle school: Grier Middle School

Elementary school: Sherwood Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Holly Drive have any available units?
1011 Holly Drive has a unit available for $1,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1011 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Holly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1011 Holly Drive offer parking?
No, 1011 Holly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Holly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 1011 Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1011 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Holly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Holly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Holly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
