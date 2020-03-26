All apartments in Gastonia
1011 Holland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1011 Holland Avenue

1011 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Holland Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Available Now! Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Gastonia - Must See! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has hardwood floors throughout, new paint and a double car garage. A nice fenced-in back yard is great for entertaining.This home will not last! Come check it out today!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located near the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Holland Avenue have any available units?
1011 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1011 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1011 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1011 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1011 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1011 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Holland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Holland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Holland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
