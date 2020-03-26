1011 Holland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

Available Now! Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Gastonia - Must See! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has hardwood floors throughout, new paint and a double car garage. A nice fenced-in back yard is great for entertaining.This home will not last! Come check it out today!



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located near the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



No Pets Allowed



