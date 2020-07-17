All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1009 Cleveland Ave

1009 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have a FANTASTIC New Listing!! 2 bedroom home with front and backyard!!!! - Spacious 2 bedroom with large yard!

Washer and dryer hookup!

(RLNE4057781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Cleveland Ave have any available units?
1009 Cleveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1009 Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Cleveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Cleveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Cleveland Ave offer parking?
No, 1009 Cleveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Cleveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 1009 Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1009 Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Cleveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Cleveland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Cleveland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
