1005 S Church St
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:58 AM

1005 S Church St

1005 South Church Street · No Longer Available
1005 South Church Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

carpet
carpet
2 bed 1 bath home in great Gastonia location! Freshly painted, clean carpet, open kitchen with dining area combo.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1005 S Church St have any available units?
1005 S Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1005 S Church St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 S Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 S Church St pet-friendly?
No, 1005 S Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1005 S Church St offer parking?
No, 1005 S Church St does not offer parking.
Does 1005 S Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 S Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 S Church St have a pool?
No, 1005 S Church St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 S Church St have accessible units?
No, 1005 S Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 S Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 S Church St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 S Church St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 S Church St does not have units with air conditioning.
