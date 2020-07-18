Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1003 W Mauney Avenue W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1003 W Mauney Avenue W
1003 West Mauney Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1003 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very nice remodeled house, with new appliances,wood flooring,carpet in bedrooms,laundry room.
Close to everything.This house will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 W Mauney Avenue W have any available units?
1003 W Mauney Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1003 W Mauney Avenue W have?
Some of 1003 W Mauney Avenue W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1003 W Mauney Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
1003 W Mauney Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 W Mauney Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 1003 W Mauney Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 1003 W Mauney Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 1003 W Mauney Avenue W offers parking.
Does 1003 W Mauney Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 W Mauney Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 W Mauney Avenue W have a pool?
No, 1003 W Mauney Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 1003 W Mauney Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 1003 W Mauney Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 W Mauney Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 W Mauney Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
