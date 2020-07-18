1003 s south street south

Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Spacious home located in historic district - Property Id: 106639
Spacious home with 1793 square feet of heated space, 2.5 baths, screen in patio, and small fenced in area. Located in the forest hill community in within the York-Chester historic district. Nice quiet neighborhood, with very fresh neighbors, and a variety of age groups. Utilities such as, electric, water, gas, and internet can be negotiated. Pet deposit 150 or pet rent negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106639
Property Id 106639
(RLNE4774132)