All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 5305 Clearwater Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
5305 Clearwater Lake Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5305 Clearwater Lake Road

5305 Clearwater Lake Road · (704) 827-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5305 Clearwater Lake Road, Gaston County, NC 28120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5305 Clearwater Lake Road · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to Show - You won't believe your eyes when you walk through this completely renovated home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been opened up to create a light, airy, and flowing living room, dining room, kitchen area by removing some of the walls. Other features include vaulted ceilings, new granite in the kitchen along with new stainless steel appliances for courtesy use, new tile shower surrounds in both bathrooms, new LVP flooring, new plumbing, new electrical, new windows, new roof, New HVAC, and a new 2 car driveway. There are just too many great features to list. This is a must see home! Call today - this home won't last long.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call/ Email us today!
704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com

(RLNE5903159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Clearwater Lake Road have any available units?
5305 Clearwater Lake Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5305 Clearwater Lake Road have?
Some of 5305 Clearwater Lake Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Clearwater Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Clearwater Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Clearwater Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Clearwater Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Clearwater Lake Road offer parking?
No, 5305 Clearwater Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 5305 Clearwater Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Clearwater Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Clearwater Lake Road have a pool?
No, 5305 Clearwater Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Clearwater Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 5305 Clearwater Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Clearwater Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Clearwater Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 Clearwater Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5305 Clearwater Lake Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5305 Clearwater Lake Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCCherryville, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NC
Pineville, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity