5305 Clearwater Lake Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available to Show - You won't believe your eyes when you walk through this completely renovated home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been opened up to create a light, airy, and flowing living room, dining room, kitchen area by removing some of the walls. Other features include vaulted ceilings, new granite in the kitchen along with new stainless steel appliances for courtesy use, new tile shower surrounds in both bathrooms, new LVP flooring, new plumbing, new electrical, new windows, new roof, New HVAC, and a new 2 car driveway. There are just too many great features to list. This is a must see home! Call today - this home won't last long.



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call/ Email us today!

704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com



(RLNE5903159)