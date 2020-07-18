Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gaston County
Home
Gaston County, NC
520 Queens Ct
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM
1 of 7
520 Queens Ct
520 Queens Court
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
520 Queens Court, Gaston County, NC 28052
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready NOW!!!! - 2 bedroom house!!!
UPDATED windows!! NEW electric, NEW plumbing, NEW flooring, NEW heat, BRAND NEW paint!!
UPDATED BATHROOM!
This one you gotta see!
(RLNE3430788)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 520 Queens Ct have any available units?
520 Queens Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaston County, NC
.
Is 520 Queens Ct currently offering any rent specials?
520 Queens Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Queens Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Queens Ct is pet friendly.
Does 520 Queens Ct offer parking?
No, 520 Queens Ct does not offer parking.
Does 520 Queens Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Queens Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Queens Ct have a pool?
No, 520 Queens Ct does not have a pool.
Does 520 Queens Ct have accessible units?
No, 520 Queens Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Queens Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Queens Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Queens Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Queens Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
