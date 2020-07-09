All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 3584 E NC 27.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
3584 E NC 27
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

3584 E NC 27

3584 Charles Raper Jonas Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3584 Charles Raper Jonas Highway, Gaston County, NC 28164

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction located on nice lot. Near Campbell University and downtown Coats. Granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3584 E NC 27 have any available units?
3584 E NC 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
What amenities does 3584 E NC 27 have?
Some of 3584 E NC 27's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3584 E NC 27 currently offering any rent specials?
3584 E NC 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3584 E NC 27 pet-friendly?
No, 3584 E NC 27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 3584 E NC 27 offer parking?
Yes, 3584 E NC 27 offers parking.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3584 E NC 27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have a pool?
Yes, 3584 E NC 27 has a pool.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have accessible units?
No, 3584 E NC 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3584 E NC 27 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3584 E NC 27 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCCherryville, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NC
Pineville, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College