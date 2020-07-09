Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
3584 E NC 27
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3584 E NC 27
3584 Charles Raper Jonas Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3584 Charles Raper Jonas Highway, Gaston County, NC 28164
Amenities
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction located on nice lot. Near Campbell University and downtown Coats. Granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3584 E NC 27 have any available units?
3584 E NC 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaston County, NC
.
What amenities does 3584 E NC 27 have?
Some of 3584 E NC 27's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3584 E NC 27 currently offering any rent specials?
3584 E NC 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3584 E NC 27 pet-friendly?
No, 3584 E NC 27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaston County
.
Does 3584 E NC 27 offer parking?
Yes, 3584 E NC 27 offers parking.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3584 E NC 27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have a pool?
Yes, 3584 E NC 27 has a pool.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have accessible units?
No, 3584 E NC 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3584 E NC 27 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3584 E NC 27 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3584 E NC 27 does not have units with air conditioning.
