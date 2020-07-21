Renovated 3 bdrm/2bth mobile home for rent...1512 SF!! Lots of upgrades. On .9 Acre lot. $1350/month and $1875 deposit. Large storage building/garage included with full bathroom and A/C included. NO PETS or smoking in home. Please text 828-230-4094 for more information. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225137 Property Id 225137
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5560564)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1813 Stanley Lucia Rd have any available units?
1813 Stanley Lucia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
What amenities does 1813 Stanley Lucia Rd have?
Some of 1813 Stanley Lucia Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Stanley Lucia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Stanley Lucia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.