Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

1605 Allegheny Drive

1605 Allegheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Allegheny Drive, Gaston County, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have any available units?
1605 Allegheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
Is 1605 Allegheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Allegheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Allegheny Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Allegheny Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
