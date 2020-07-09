Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 1605 Allegheny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
1605 Allegheny Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1605 Allegheny Drive
1605 Allegheny Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1605 Allegheny Drive, Gaston County, NC 28054
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have any available units?
1605 Allegheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaston County, NC
.
Is 1605 Allegheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Allegheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Allegheny Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Allegheny Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Allegheny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Allegheny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Greer, SC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Cherryville, NC
Belmont, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Clover, SC
Shelby, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Pineville, NC
Westport, NC
Denver, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Kannapolis, NC
Stallings, NC
Newton, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Lake Park, NC
Monroe, NC
Lenoir, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College