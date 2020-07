Amenities

Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a large lot in Mt. Holly. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors and many other upgrades throughout. The kitchen has a stainlees steel dishwasher, oven and microwave and the kitchen is open to the living/dining areas. The livingroom has a fireplace, which is non-functional and is for decorative purposes only. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan and ample closet space. The large back yard has a storage shed and additional covered storage. A large driveway leads to a 2-vehicle carport. This home is on a beautiful and large lot in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street. Minimum credit score of 620 required! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history-no evictions and no Section 8. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around March 27th at only $1295/month. Security deposit of $1295 required. Please call or email to schedule a showing.