All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 103 Red Oak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
103 Red Oak Court
Last updated June 27 2020 at 2:37 PM

103 Red Oak Court

103 Red Oak Court · (704) 751-0187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

103 Red Oak Court, Gaston County, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Now Available is this recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located off of Chapel Grove School Rd in an established neighborhood. This adorable home offers new flooring throughout, upgraded appliances (Scheduled to be delivered 6/13), and a large back deck area with gazebo. Secure this home today before it becomes available with an approved application and paid Reservation Binder Fee of $150!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Red Oak Court have any available units?
103 Red Oak Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 103 Red Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Red Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Red Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Red Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 103 Red Oak Court offer parking?
No, 103 Red Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 103 Red Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Red Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Red Oak Court have a pool?
No, 103 Red Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 103 Red Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Red Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Red Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Red Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Red Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Red Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 103 Red Oak Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCCherryville, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NC
Pineville, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity