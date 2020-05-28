All apartments in Fuquay-Varina
210 Summer Ranch Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:30 AM

210 Summer Ranch Dr

210 Summer Ranch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

210 Summer Ranch Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new construction in the popular Partin Place Subdivision. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath, open floor plan and tons up upgrades. 2 car garage and pooled community. Large master bedroom ad good size secondary bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

