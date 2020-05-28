Brand new construction in the popular Partin Place Subdivision. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath, open floor plan and tons up upgrades. 2 car garage and pooled community. Large master bedroom ad good size secondary bedrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Does 210 Summer Ranch Dr have any available units?
210 Summer Ranch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuquay-Varina, NC.
What amenities does 210 Summer Ranch Dr have?
Some of 210 Summer Ranch Dr's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Summer Ranch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
210 Summer Ranch Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Summer Ranch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Summer Ranch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 210 Summer Ranch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 210 Summer Ranch Dr does offer parking.
Does 210 Summer Ranch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Summer Ranch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Summer Ranch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 210 Summer Ranch Dr has a pool.
Does 210 Summer Ranch Dr have accessible units?
No, 210 Summer Ranch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Summer Ranch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Summer Ranch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Summer Ranch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Summer Ranch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.