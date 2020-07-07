All apartments in Four Oaks
Find more places like 78 Dawn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Oaks, NC
/
78 Dawn Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

78 Dawn Avenue

78 Dawn Avenue · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

78 Dawn Avenue, Four Oaks, NC 27524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Dawn Avenue have any available units?
78 Dawn Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 78 Dawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
78 Dawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Dawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Dawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 78 Dawn Avenue offer parking?
No, 78 Dawn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 78 Dawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Dawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Dawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 78 Dawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 78 Dawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 78 Dawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Dawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Dawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Dawn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Dawn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 78 Dawn Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NC
Dunn, NCWendell, NCLillington, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCNashville, NCSanford, NCKinston, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity