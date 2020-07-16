All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:50 PM

6535 Creek Run Road

6535 Creek Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Creek Run Road, Forsyth County, NC 27051

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
We have recently acquired this adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located in Walkertown. This home offers brand new flooring throughout, upgraded lighting and new appliances. Secure this home today with an approved application and paid $150 Reservation Binder Fee!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Creek Run Road have any available units?
6535 Creek Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, NC.
Is 6535 Creek Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Creek Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Creek Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6535 Creek Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 6535 Creek Run Road offer parking?
No, 6535 Creek Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 6535 Creek Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 Creek Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Creek Run Road have a pool?
No, 6535 Creek Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 6535 Creek Run Road have accessible units?
No, 6535 Creek Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Creek Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 Creek Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6535 Creek Run Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6535 Creek Run Road does not have units with air conditioning.
