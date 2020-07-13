Amenities
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes which feature a host of amenities including stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, over-sized garden tubs, dual vanities, personal intrusion alarms, vaulted ceilings, built-in computer niche, faux granite countertops, full-sized washer and dryer connections in all homes, walk-in closets and so much more! Enjoy our exceptional amenities such as the 24-hour invigorating fitness center, resort-style saltwater swimming pool, cyber cafe with Wi-Fi access, 16-seat stadium-style theater, playground area, just to name a few. We are conveniently located just minutes away from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hoke, First Health Moore Regional, Cross Creek Mall, and a variety of restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation.