Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes which feature a host of amenities including stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, over-sized garden tubs, dual vanities, personal intrusion alarms, vaulted ceilings, built-in computer niche, faux granite countertops, full-sized washer and dryer connections in all homes, walk-in closets and so much more! Enjoy our exceptional amenities such as the 24-hour invigorating fitness center, resort-style saltwater swimming pool, cyber cafe with Wi-Fi access, 16-seat stadium-style theater, playground area, just to name a few. We are conveniently located just minutes away from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hoke, First Health Moore Regional, Cross Creek Mall, and a variety of restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation.