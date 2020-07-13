All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC
West Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

West Park

5600 Fountain Grove Circle · (531) 233-5048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Jack Britt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5630-155 · Avail. Sep 17

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 5520-199 · Avail. Sep 14

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 5530-219 · Avail. Aug 23

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5731-281 · Avail. Sep 14

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes which feature a host of amenities including stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, over-sized garden tubs, dual vanities, personal intrusion alarms, vaulted ceilings, built-in computer niche, faux granite countertops, full-sized washer and dryer connections in all homes, walk-in closets and so much more! Enjoy our exceptional amenities such as the 24-hour invigorating fitness center, resort-style saltwater swimming pool, cyber cafe with Wi-Fi access, 16-seat stadium-style theater, playground area, just to name a few. We are conveniently located just minutes away from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hoke, First Health Moore Regional, Cross Creek Mall, and a variety of restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $129 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Park have any available units?
West Park has 4 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does West Park have?
Some of West Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Park currently offering any rent specials?
West Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Park pet-friendly?
Yes, West Park is pet friendly.
Does West Park offer parking?
Yes, West Park offers parking.
Does West Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Park have a pool?
Yes, West Park has a pool.
Does West Park have accessible units?
Yes, West Park has accessible units.
Does West Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Park has units with dishwashers.
