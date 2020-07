Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar

At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices. We are located in the Fayetteville area close to the All American Freeway and less than seven minutes from Fort Bragg. Within one mile our residents can enjoy shopping and dining establishments. Our community at The Village at Cliffdale Apartments offers quality management and service. Come love where you live! Stop by or make an appointment today!