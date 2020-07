Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Start living the lifestyle you deserve! It has all come together beautifully at the Summerfield Villas where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style apartment homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape. Summerfield Villas has a country-setting yet is only minutes from Fort Bragg, shopping and entertainment. Entertaining friends is a breeze with your deluxe kitchen and your own private patio with a side yard. Our homes were carefully designed with your convenience in mind to include washer and dryer connections, master suites, spacious kitchens and more. We offer exceptional value and quality living with great customer service...our priority is YOU! Contact us today and let us show you how to Live the Difference!