Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage guest suite package receiving yoga 24hr maintenance coffee bar fire pit game room internet access pool table

Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community. The Plantation at Fayetteville offers unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, over-sized closets, and so much more. At Plantation at Fayetteville great taste is easy to recognize. Our community, located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, also features a large clubhouse with yoga room, business and fitness center, latte bar, and a large swimming pool with covered terrace and pool house. Our community is perfectly located near Cape Fear Valley Medical Center offering quick access down All American Freeway with no stoplights! Contact us today and Live the Difference!