Fayetteville, NC
Pershing Street - 700 D
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

Pershing Street - 700 D

700 Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

700 Pershing Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
1 bedroom 1 bath located minutes from Historical Downtown Fayetteville included in rent (Trash, Water and Sewer)
On site Laundry
PWC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pershing Street - 700 D have any available units?
Pershing Street - 700 D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Pershing Street - 700 D have?
Some of Pershing Street - 700 D's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pershing Street - 700 D currently offering any rent specials?
Pershing Street - 700 D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pershing Street - 700 D pet-friendly?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D offer parking?
Yes, Pershing Street - 700 D offers parking.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have a pool?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D does not have a pool.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have accessible units?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D does not have accessible units.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have units with dishwashers?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D does not have units with dishwashers.
