Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
Pershing Street - 700 D
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Pershing Street - 700 D
700 Pershing Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Downtown Fayetteville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
700 Pershing Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath located minutes from Historical Downtown Fayetteville included in rent (Trash, Water and Sewer)
On site Laundry
PWC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have any available units?
Pershing Street - 700 D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, NC
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does Pershing Street - 700 D have?
Some of Pershing Street - 700 D's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Pershing Street - 700 D currently offering any rent specials?
Pershing Street - 700 D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pershing Street - 700 D pet-friendly?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D offer parking?
Yes, Pershing Street - 700 D offers parking.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have a pool?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D does not have a pool.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have accessible units?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D does not have accessible units.
Does Pershing Street - 700 D have units with dishwashers?
No, Pershing Street - 700 D does not have units with dishwashers.
