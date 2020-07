Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving accessible parking business center cc payments e-payments fire pit key fob access online portal sauna

If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you. Located in Fayetteville just minutes from Fort Bragg, our community offers easy access to the All American Freeway and other thoroughfares, as well as to Cross Creek mall with its dining, shopping and entertainment. Choose from spacious, versatile one, two and three-bedroom floor plans to suit any lifestyle. Each apartment home has its own private balcony or patio, large storage space, and ceiling fans in the dining room. Stylish living and exceptional convenience with an unbeatable location make Morganton Place Apartments the perfect choice for your new home. Come love where you live! Stop by or make an appointment today!