Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground volleyball court

Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community. Boasting an exquisite location, you will love calling Landmark Apartments your home.



Residents of the best North Fayetteville, NC apartments enjoy our one and two-bedroom floor plans which add a touch of refinement to any lifestyle. All of our apartment homes offer a number of luxury amenities, including walk-in closets, garden tubs, plush carpeting, formal dining rooms and custom vertical blinds. Schedule your tour of our community today and see why our residents love coming home to Landmark Apartments.



Find yourself surrounded by a community distinguished with all of the best features which include an elaborate clubhouse, a refreshing swimming pool and a sand volleyball court. Enjoy a relaxing stroll around the manicured landscapes of our Fayetteville, NC apartment homes. A mailbox kiosk located in the center of the community contributes to the convenient, carefree lifestyle enjoyed by residents of Landmark Apartments. If you are searching for an apartment in North Fayetteville, come to Landmark Apartments. Offering the best apartments in the area, we will help you feel right at home.