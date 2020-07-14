All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Landmark

Open Now until 6pm
146 London Ct · (910) 597-3953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community. Boasting an exquisite location, you will love calling Landmark Apartments your home.

Residents of the best North Fayetteville, NC apartments enjoy our one and two-bedroom floor plans which add a touch of refinement to any lifestyle. All of our apartment homes offer a number of luxury amenities, including walk-in closets, garden tubs, plush carpeting, formal dining rooms and custom vertical blinds. Schedule your tour of our community today and see why our residents love coming home to Landmark Apartments.

Find yourself surrounded by a community distinguished with all of the best features which include an elaborate clubhouse, a refreshing swimming pool and a sand volleyball court. Enjoy a relaxing stroll around the manicured landscapes of our Fayetteville, NC apartment homes. A mailbox kiosk located in the center of the community contributes to the convenient, carefree lifestyle enjoyed by residents of Landmark Apartments. If you are searching for an apartment in North Fayetteville, come to Landmark Apartments. Offering the best apartments in the area, we will help you feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 WAC
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs max weight combined. No Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark have any available units?
Landmark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark have?
Some of Landmark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark is pet friendly.
Does Landmark offer parking?
Yes, Landmark offers parking.
Does Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark have a pool?
Yes, Landmark has a pool.
Does Landmark have accessible units?
Yes, Landmark has accessible units.
Does Landmark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landmark has units with dishwashers.
