Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel cable included oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving trash valet valet service volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our spacious homes are finely crafted and include distinctive features such as over-sized gourmet kitchens with raised panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, a personal intrusion alarm, just to name a few. Enjoy working out at our free standing fitness center, take a relaxing dip in our resort-style swimming pool with waterfall, other outdoor activities include a sand volleyball court, horse shoe pit, courtyard pavilion with outdoor grills and so much more. Our gated access community is within walking distance to Fort Bragg and minutes to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and schools. This perfect location provides you with every convenience for a luxurious private lifestyle. Contact us today and let us show you how to Live the Difference!