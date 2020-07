Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning furnished garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room new construction package receiving car wash area courtyard internet access

Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest. We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes which feature a host of lavish amenities such as stainless steel appliances, over-sized garden tubs, dual vanities, pre-wired intrusion alarms, full-size washer and dryer connections in all homes, walk-in closets and much more! Relax at our resort-style saltwater swimming pool with tanning deck or enjoy the convenience of our 24-hour fitness center or recreation room with billiards. Don't want to go out, come enjoy our 24-hour theater room equipped with surround sound and Blu-ray DVD player. We didn't forget about your furry friends either. We are a pet-friendly community offering a bark park with agility equipment. Give your pet the exercise they deserve! It is conveniently located minutes from base.