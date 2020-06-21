All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC
Glendale
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:40 PM

Glendale

1100 Marlborough Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1523131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Marlborough Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$838

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest suite
Fantastic & spacious! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome floor plan w/private, fenced in Patio!
Stop looking and start calling Glendale your new home today! This home has plentiful cabinetry in your spacious kitchen, Master Suite & Guest Suite each with walk in closets and ceiling fans, no shared bedroom walls, separate linen walk in closet, great room with long walls for easy furniture placement

Fantastic & Functional Kitchens come equip with all Kenmore appliances, 17 cubic-foot refrigerator, multi-cycle dishwasher, range and a breakfast bar.
Formal dining room or flexible space! Walk in Coat and storage closet, great windows for natural light
custom blinds, Elite, six-panel, steel clad, insulated entrance door with Six foot wide double French doors that lead to your private fenced in patio.

All electric & energy efficient central heat and air
Cable outlet in great room
Cable outlets in all bedrooms

You won't want to miss out on this fabulous address!
Say yes to the address today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glendale have any available units?
Glendale has a unit available for $838 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Glendale have?
Some of Glendale's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glendale currently offering any rent specials?
Glendale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glendale pet-friendly?
Yes, Glendale is pet friendly.
Does Glendale offer parking?
No, Glendale does not offer parking.
Does Glendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glendale have a pool?
No, Glendale does not have a pool.
Does Glendale have accessible units?
No, Glendale does not have accessible units.
Does Glendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glendale has units with dishwashers.
