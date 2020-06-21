Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite

Fantastic & spacious! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome floor plan w/private, fenced in Patio!

Stop looking and start calling Glendale your new home today! This home has plentiful cabinetry in your spacious kitchen, Master Suite & Guest Suite each with walk in closets and ceiling fans, no shared bedroom walls, separate linen walk in closet, great room with long walls for easy furniture placement



Fantastic & Functional Kitchens come equip with all Kenmore appliances, 17 cubic-foot refrigerator, multi-cycle dishwasher, range and a breakfast bar.

Formal dining room or flexible space! Walk in Coat and storage closet, great windows for natural light

custom blinds, Elite, six-panel, steel clad, insulated entrance door with Six foot wide double French doors that lead to your private fenced in patio.



All electric & energy efficient central heat and air

Cable outlet in great room

Cable outlets in all bedrooms



You won't want to miss out on this fabulous address!

Say yes to the address today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.