Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day. A round of tennis or quick game of basketball to energize you? Schedule a game with a friend on our private courts. When it comes to commuting, your stress will melt away. Chason Ridge’s location enjoys quick, easy access to everywhere you need to be, from shopping and dining to work and school. Our convenient location near the Fayetteville Pavilion, Target, Best Buy and more puts you within reach of all of life's needs. Plus, Chason Ridge is minutes from Fort Bragg/Pope Air Force Base, McFayden Lake, US-401, I-95, and all that Fayetteville has to offer.