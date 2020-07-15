Amenities
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much more. If you desire a peaceful environment then you have found the perfect place to call home. Our community is pet-friendly offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer connections, plenty of storage, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, just to name a few.Leasing Office Location:1131 Capeharbor CourtFayetteville, NC 28314