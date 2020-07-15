All apartments in Fayetteville
Buckhead

4428 Kinkead Court · (910) 408-5468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Byrd

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Buckhead.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much more. If you desire a peaceful environment then you have found the perfect place to call home. Our community is pet-friendly offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer connections, plenty of storage, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, just to name a few.Leasing Office Location:1131 Capeharbor CourtFayetteville, NC 28314

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400(1 pet); an additional $200 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $15 monthly pet
restrictions: 80lb weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Buckhead have any available units?
Buckhead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Buckhead have?
Some of Buckhead's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
Buckhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Buckhead pet-friendly?
Yes, Buckhead is pet friendly.
Does Buckhead offer parking?
Yes, Buckhead offers parking.
Does Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
No, Buckhead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Buckhead have a pool?
No, Buckhead does not have a pool.
Does Buckhead have accessible units?
No, Buckhead does not have accessible units.
Does Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Buckhead has units with dishwashers.
