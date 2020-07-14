Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Deposit: $250 or one month's rent

Application Fee: $40 per Leaseholder / $20 per Occupant

rent: $15 per month per pet

fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200

Parking Details: We offer first come, first serve parking.

Storage Details: Each home does come with a storage unit on the back patio/balcony space.