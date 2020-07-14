Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per Leaseholder / $20 per Occupant
Deposit: $250 or one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet
restrictions: Non-Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: We offer first come, first serve parking.
Storage Details: Each home does come with a storage unit on the back patio/balcony space.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.