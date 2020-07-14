All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
3511 Birchfield Ct · (910) 390-1192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
South View
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC 28306
South View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

The Burgess-1

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

The Brieson-1

$1,028

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1154 sqft

3 Bedrooms

The Hurley-1

$1,030

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

The Tavona-1

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

The Trio-1

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
lobby
package receiving
playground
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury. Our two and three bedroom apartment homes have superior amenities such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and built-in microwaves. Call today and schedule a tour! We look forward to helping you find your next place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per Leaseholder / $20 per Occupant
Deposit: $250 or one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet
restrictions: Non-Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: We offer first come, first serve parking.
Storage Details: Each home does come with a storage unit on the back patio/balcony space.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes have any available units?
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $900 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,030. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes have?
Some of Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28303
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity