Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse dog park internet access package receiving playground

Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the conveniences. Touches of quality are evident in every 2 bedroom apartment home including an abundance of sought after features that include washer and dryer connections, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and so much more. Our gated community is within minutes to Fort Bragg, shopping, dining and area schools. You'll enjoy leisure fun by relaxing in our swimming pool, having a picnic barbecue while the kids play at the playground or letting your pet run at our leash-free bark park. Contact us today!