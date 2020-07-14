Amenities
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the conveniences. Touches of quality are evident in every 2 bedroom apartment home including an abundance of sought after features that include washer and dryer connections, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and so much more. Our gated community is within minutes to Fort Bragg, shopping, dining and area schools. You'll enjoy leisure fun by relaxing in our swimming pool, having a picnic barbecue while the kids play at the playground or letting your pet run at our leash-free bark park. Contact us today!