Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Austin Creek

1131 Capeharbor Ct · (415) 941-6138
Location

1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1127-35 · Avail. Sep 12

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1127-32 · Avail. Sep 11

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1127-44 · Avail. Sep 8

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Austin Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
package receiving
playground
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the conveniences. Touches of quality are evident in every 2 bedroom apartment home including an abundance of sought after features that include washer and dryer connections, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and so much more. Our gated community is within minutes to Fort Bragg, shopping, dining and area schools. You'll enjoy leisure fun by relaxing in our swimming pool, having a picnic barbecue while the kids play at the playground or letting your pet run at our leash-free bark park. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-1.5 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400(1st pet) additional $200(2nd pet) One-time
limit: 2
rent: $15 monthly pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Austin Creek have any available units?
Austin Creek has 6 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Austin Creek have?
Some of Austin Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Austin Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Austin Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Austin Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Austin Creek is pet friendly.
Does Austin Creek offer parking?
No, Austin Creek does not offer parking.
Does Austin Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Austin Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Austin Creek have a pool?
Yes, Austin Creek has a pool.
Does Austin Creek have accessible units?
No, Austin Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Austin Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Austin Creek has units with dishwashers.
