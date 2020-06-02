Amenities
966 Rim Road Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch with Privacy Fence - Ranch style home with many updates! Kitchen offers tile backsplash, ceramic tile floor, tons of counter & cabinet space, stylish track lighting, stainless appliances, and breakfast nook! Awesome vanities in both bathrooms and tiled shower in master! Vaulted ceilings in living room and master BR. Privacy fenced backyard. Close to base!
Market rent price includes mandatory $20 HVAC filter delivery program
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5845479)