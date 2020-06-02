All apartments in Fayetteville
966 Rim Road

Location

966 Rim Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
966 Rim Road Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch with Privacy Fence - Ranch style home with many updates! Kitchen offers tile backsplash, ceramic tile floor, tons of counter & cabinet space, stylish track lighting, stainless appliances, and breakfast nook! Awesome vanities in both bathrooms and tiled shower in master! Vaulted ceilings in living room and master BR. Privacy fenced backyard. Close to base!

Market rent price includes mandatory $20 HVAC filter delivery program

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

