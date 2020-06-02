Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

966 Rim Road Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch with Privacy Fence - Ranch style home with many updates! Kitchen offers tile backsplash, ceramic tile floor, tons of counter & cabinet space, stylish track lighting, stainless appliances, and breakfast nook! Awesome vanities in both bathrooms and tiled shower in master! Vaulted ceilings in living room and master BR. Privacy fenced backyard. Close to base!



Market rent price includes mandatory $20 HVAC filter delivery program



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845479)