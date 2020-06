Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

A little touch of Haymont! Hardwood floors and the vintage feel is afforded with this duplex!Close to Base, shopping, walking trails and much more. This is a great opportunity to have a spacious home at an amazing price! Visualize your furnishings placed as you walk through. A little TLC and your personal touches will definitely transform this duplex into your very own palace! Return home from a busy day knowing you will be able to enjoy some rest and relaxation in this quiet neighborhood!