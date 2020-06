Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6835 Timbercroft Lane Available 01/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME - Eat in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Breakfast Bar - Laundry Closet in Kitchen. Dining Area, Great Room w/Wood Burning Fire Place. Ceramic Tile Throughout except Bedrooms & Great Room - Carpet. Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Heat Pump, Central AC, Double Car Garage, & Security System. **PETS NEGOTIABLE**



Directions: Left on Yadkin, Right on Skibo, Right on Millstream, Left on Bryanstone Way, 2nd Right on Sandridge, 1st Left on Brockwood, 1st Left on Timbercroft.



Schools: (Please Call to Verify)



GS1: HEFNER ELEMENTARY

JRH: LEWIS CHAPEL MIDDLE SCHOOL

SRH: SEVENTY-FIRST SENIOR HIGH



Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)



Electric: Lumbee River Electric

Water: Aqua

Sewer:



(RLNE3652281)