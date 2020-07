Amenities

in unit laundry pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO VIEW TODAY! (MP) - VIEW TODAY! Nice 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condominium (second floor) centrally located only minutes to Ft. Bragg & shopping. Community amenities offer access to two community pools & large lake area. All units area spacious and have kitchens opened to the living area with a breakfast bar and formal dining area. Great rooms have wood burning fireplaces. This unit has washer/dryer included and new paint!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896455)