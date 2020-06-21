Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 656 Monagan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
656 Monagan Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
656 Monagan Street
656 Monagan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Downtown Fayetteville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
656 Monagan Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville
Amenities
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
Nice brick home for Rent. 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths and an extra bonus room. Property also has a storage building. Very nice size backyard. Good Baseboard heat and Window AC. Large Kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 656 Monagan Street have any available units?
656 Monagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, NC
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
Is 656 Monagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 Monagan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Monagan Street pet-friendly?
No, 656 Monagan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 656 Monagan Street offer parking?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not offer parking.
Does 656 Monagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Monagan Street have a pool?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 Monagan Street have accessible units?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Monagan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Monagan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 656 Monagan Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Similar Pages
Fayetteville 1 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NC
Durham, NC
Cary, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Apex, NC
Morrisville, NC
Carrboro, NC
Garner, NC
Holly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Clayton, NC
Knightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Raeford, NC
Wendell, NC
Pinehurst, NC
Lumberton, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Seventy First
Westover
Terry Sanford
Douglas Byrd
Jack Britt
Downtown Fayetteville
Apartments Near Colleges
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
Methodist University
Meredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill