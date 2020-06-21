All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

656 Monagan Street

656 Monagan Street · No Longer Available
Location

656 Monagan Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
Nice brick home for Rent. 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths and an extra bonus room. Property also has a storage building. Very nice size backyard. Good Baseboard heat and Window AC. Large Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Monagan Street have any available units?
656 Monagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 656 Monagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 Monagan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Monagan Street pet-friendly?
No, 656 Monagan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 656 Monagan Street offer parking?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not offer parking.
Does 656 Monagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Monagan Street have a pool?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 Monagan Street have accessible units?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Monagan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Monagan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Monagan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 656 Monagan Street has units with air conditioning.
