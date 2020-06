Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Roomy two-story home with double car garage. First floor features laminate flooring with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen features a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Dining room has gorgeous coffered ceilings. Upstairs has a loft with finished bonus room. Large fence in back yard with covered patio. Dogs and cats under 50 lbs. TEXT HPM1343 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.