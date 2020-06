Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two story townhome located in Waterford Villas with walk in closets, master bedroom downstairs, jacuzzi tub with separate shower, loft, and office with built in bookshelves. Kitchen is equipped with a range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Pets are allowed (under 20 lbs). TEXT HPM1309 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.