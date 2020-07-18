Rent Calculator
Fayetteville, NC
3920 Bardstown Unit 103
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
3920 Bardstown Unit 103
3920 Bardstown Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3920 Bardstown Court, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Seventy-First
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fantastic Condo at Woodland Village! - Fantastic Condo at Woodland Village! Living room featuring tile flooring and fireplace. Eat in Kitchen area and 3 spacious bedrooms. This is a must see. DC
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5880364)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 have any available units?
3920 Bardstown Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, NC
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
Is 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Bardstown Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Bardstown Unit 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
