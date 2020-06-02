All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 3367 Quarry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
3367 Quarry Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

3367 Quarry Drive

3367 Quarry Drive · (910) 864-3955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3367 Quarry Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3367 Quarry Drive · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME - Kitchen with range, refrigerator & dishwasher. Den with fireplace, formal living and dining room, carpet, vinyl & hardwood floors, walk-in-closets, central air & heat pump. Patio closed in with ceiling fan & double car garage.

Directions: Left on Yadkin, Right on Skibo, Left on Raeford rd, Right on Hope Mills, Left on Cottonwood.

Schools: (Please Call to Verify)

GS1: VANSTORY HILLS ELEMENTARY
JRH: MAX ABBOTT MIDDLE
SRH: TERRY SANFORD SENIOR

Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)

Electric: Public Works
Water: Public Works
Sewer: Public Works

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3150535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Quarry Drive have any available units?
3367 Quarry Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3367 Quarry Drive have?
Some of 3367 Quarry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Quarry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Quarry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Quarry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3367 Quarry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 3367 Quarry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3367 Quarry Drive offers parking.
Does 3367 Quarry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Quarry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Quarry Drive have a pool?
No, 3367 Quarry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3367 Quarry Drive have accessible units?
No, 3367 Quarry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Quarry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3367 Quarry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3367 Quarry Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity