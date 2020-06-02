3367 Quarry Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME - Kitchen with range, refrigerator & dishwasher. Den with fireplace, formal living and dining room, carpet, vinyl & hardwood floors, walk-in-closets, central air & heat pump. Patio closed in with ceiling fan & double car garage.



Directions: Left on Yadkin, Right on Skibo, Left on Raeford rd, Right on Hope Mills, Left on Cottonwood.



Schools: (Please Call to Verify)



GS1: VANSTORY HILLS ELEMENTARY

JRH: MAX ABBOTT MIDDLE

SRH: TERRY SANFORD SENIOR



Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)



Electric: Public Works

Water: Public Works

Sewer: Public Works



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3150535)