3367 Quarry Drive

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME - Kitchen with range, refrigerator & dishwasher. Den with fireplace, formal living and dining room, carpet, vinyl & hardwood floors, walk-in-closets, central air & heat pump. Patio closed in with ceiling fan & double car garage.
Directions: Left on Yadkin, Right on Skibo, Left on Raeford rd, Right on Hope Mills, Left on Cottonwood.
Schools: (Please Call to Verify)
GS1: VANSTORY HILLS ELEMENTARY
JRH: MAX ABBOTT MIDDLE
SRH: TERRY SANFORD SENIOR
Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)
Electric: Public Works
Water: Public Works
Sewer: Public Works
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3150535)