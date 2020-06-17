All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:04 AM

325 Hay Street

325 Hay Street · (910) 849-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Great downtown convenient living in this newly updated apartment! Complete with washer and dryer. Close to all the upscale eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 325 Hay Street have any available units?
325 Hay Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Hay Street have?
Some of 325 Hay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Hay Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 Hay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Hay Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 Hay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 325 Hay Street offer parking?
No, 325 Hay Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 Hay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Hay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Hay Street have a pool?
No, 325 Hay Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 Hay Street have accessible units?
No, 325 Hay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Hay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Hay Street has units with dishwashers.

