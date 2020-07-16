Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) (Pet-Friendly) - 215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1)

Come see this charming 3 bedroom/1 bath Bungalow style Cottage in Haymount. This is truly a dollhouse!

Enjoy the character of a 1920's classic Haymount home with updated kitchen, bathroom and fresh paint! This home is ideally located on a corner lot with a fenced-in backyard and deck. The kitchen features updated appliances, cabinets and fixtures. Additional updates include a new bathroom, plumbing, electric, and a new AC unit. Enjoy beautifully finished wood floors, original craftsman style built-ins, beautiful ironwork on the staircase, a double driveway, and an attached garage for additional storage.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



