Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

215 Hinsdale Ave.

215 Hinsdale Avenue · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Hinsdale Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 215 Hinsdale Ave. · Avail. now

$920

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) (Pet-Friendly) - 215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1)
Come see this charming 3 bedroom/1 bath Bungalow style Cottage in Haymount. This is truly a dollhouse!
Enjoy the character of a 1920's classic Haymount home with updated kitchen, bathroom and fresh paint! This home is ideally located on a corner lot with a fenced-in backyard and deck. The kitchen features updated appliances, cabinets and fixtures. Additional updates include a new bathroom, plumbing, electric, and a new AC unit. Enjoy beautifully finished wood floors, original craftsman style built-ins, beautiful ironwork on the staircase, a double driveway, and an attached garage for additional storage.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

(RLNE2797347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Hinsdale Ave. have any available units?
215 Hinsdale Ave. has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Hinsdale Ave. have?
Some of 215 Hinsdale Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Hinsdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
215 Hinsdale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Hinsdale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Hinsdale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 215 Hinsdale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 215 Hinsdale Ave. offers parking.
Does 215 Hinsdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Hinsdale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Hinsdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 215 Hinsdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 215 Hinsdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 215 Hinsdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Hinsdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Hinsdale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
